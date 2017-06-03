“A very clear red line exists on our side – that is the use of chemical weapons by whomever”, Macron said at a joint news conference after his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Guardian reported on Monday.

“After a degraded relationship between France and Russian Federation during the presidency of Mr. Hollande, it [the meeting between Macron and Putin] is a very positive signal for our country”.

On human rights, Macron said he had raised the troubles facing gay and transgender people in Chechnya and those of nongovernmental organizations.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2014, Russian Federation has flexed its muscles with a series of war games involving tens of thousands of troops in areas bordering NATO Baltic states.

The RT broadcaster and Sputnik agency are “organs of influence and untruthful propaganda, nothing more, nothing less”, he declared.

“I will not give an inch on this”, the French leader said.

Yet Macron’s not afraid to go up against with not-so-friendly types, which is why he pulled off a “not innocent” handshake with President Trump to ward off an Alpha-Omega relationship.

A tense atmosphere was, of course, to be expected after NSA Chief Mike Rogers confirmed that Russian Federation was behind what Macron claimed was a massive email hack of his campaign.

But he also pledged the two countries would forge a deeper “partnership” in fighting terrorism.

Macron accused Russian hackers of targeting his campaign in the days leading up to the election.

Later Monday, Putin is to visit the center near the Seine River that includes the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Ahead of Putin’s visit, the 39-year-old centrist told a French weekly that he was not “bothered” by leaders who “think in terms of power dynamics”.

He says the meeting with Le Pen didn’t represent an attempt to sway the race.

In fact, Macron was inspired by Putin by blowing hot and cold, sometimes by inviting “to work together”, sometimes by denouncing the “interference” of two Kremlin-funded media.

Mr. Macron showed himself firm on other issues, too.

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed his support for Syria’s opposition on Tuesday in a meeting with its chief coordinator, a day after hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key backer of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

He did not specify the form of such reprisals, but France flies warplanes over Syria and Iraq, striking Islamic State group targets as part of an worldwide coalition.

No, but, really, after the infamous white-knuckle clench of Macron and Trump….

“Putin likes these big symbolic things”.

After “frank and direct” talks, the two men emerged into the Gallery of Great Battles, whose paintings chart 15 centuries of French victories, including over the Russians at Austerlitz.

Macron also brought up LGBT rights in Chechnya, saying he would be “constantly vigilant on these issues”.

Macron advocated “a democratic transition that preserves the Syrian state”, warning that “failed states” in the Middle East were a threat to the West.

Later Monday, Putin was visiting a newly built Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center near the Seine River that includes the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

The Versailles exhibition commemorates a visit to France 300 years ago by Peter the Great, known for his European tastes.