After a detailed answer from Russian President Vladimir Putin where he scorned and made fun of United States intelligence claims of interference in U.S. presidential elections, the moderator turned towards the Indian Prime Minister.

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Donald Trump had run a better presidential campaign than Hillary Clinton and that USA intelligence agencies could have easily faked what he said was false evidence that Russian Federation had hacked the Democratic Party.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Friday that the decision was “regrettable” but hoped to explore ways to cooperate with Washington to address climate change issues.

President Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord, arguing that the 2015 agreement was detrimental to the USA economy.

Trump has backed up Putin’s denials, even though a growing number of former and current Cabinet members are being scrutinized as a result of contact with Russians that was never disclosed.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, he said.

Kushner met with the ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, in early December, and suggested establishing a secure communications line between the Kremlin and Trump officials at a Russian diplomatic facility, according to USA officials who reviewed intelligence reports describing Kislyak’s account.

Putin also said hackers, “if they are patriotic, they start contributing, as they see it, in the fight against those who do not speak well about Russian Federation”. He even tried to calm an inquisitive Kelly by asking: “Isn’t there a pill they can give you?”

“NATO has already been talking about transformation … into a political organization, as the kind of an organization that creates the elements of stability in the world”, Putin said.

President Putin stressed that Moscow would do its best to make business for American partners profitable in Russian Federation.

“Now we can blame it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said, laughing.

Members of the Trump campaign are also being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Congress over possible collusion with Russian Federation.

In a sign of exasperation, Putin compared what he described as the obsessive US focus on alleged Russian interference with the vote to anti-Semitism.

He proceeded to characterise the scandal about Mr Trump’s alleged links to Russian Federation and possible Kremlin interference in the United States election as racist.

Putin attributed the accusations of Russian interference to the Democrats’ anger over losing the vote, adding that Trump won because he has been more successful in his campaign. “He did not betray the interests of his country, nor did he transfer any information to any other country that would damage his own people”, said Putin.

Separately, Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov told reporters that the US withdrawal punched a gaping hole in the pact, rendering it unworkable.

President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will wait until current anti-Russian sentiments in the USA abate before trying to forge ties with President Donald Trump.

He also pledged to help improve conditions for US business in Russian Federation.