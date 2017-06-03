Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that a 3-year-old could have hacked the USA election and that his country was not responsible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a blistering attack today on what he said were baseless accusations that Moscow was behind a hacking and influence campaign aimed at getting Donald Trump elected.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, Putin said, his voice rising.

He said Russian Federation had offered the US and its allies the chance to inspect the Syrian base for traces of the chemical agent and criticized them for their refusal to do so.

He said the allegations of Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee overshadow the fact that the leaked emails were genuine and revealed unpleasant truths.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others  to the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CIA  for information about requests that government officials made to unmask the identities of US individuals named in classified intelligence reports. “But we know where such an attitude leads to, it never ends well”, Putin said.

The Russian leader also questioned why Trump was calling on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members to increase their military spending, arguing that the defense organization “was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union”.

“I ask you on behalf of Russian Federation and appeal to the Americans: help the newly-elected president as well”.

“What fingerprints?” Putin said.

“NATO has already been talking about transformation … into a political organization, as the kind of an organization that creates the elements of stability in the world“, Putin said. “We did not have any statement from anyone at that time”, he said in an apparent reference to Trump’s announcement.

The Syrian President, Bashar Assad, “might have made mistakes“, but the groups he’s fighting within the country “are no angels either“, Putin said, adding that the latest chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against the government.

“NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union. there is no longer any”.

It’s unclear if Putin was suggesting he has seen the classified reports.

Instead of apologizing, Putin said, Democrats “say it’s not our fault, it was the Russians”.