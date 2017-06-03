After summit talks, the Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the signing of an agreement on intellectual property and also signed were documented on building Russian-designed nuclear power plants at new sites in India.

Putin said Russian Federation had been encouraged by Trump’s campaign statements in which he lamented Russia-U.S. ties being at a historical low and promised to improve them.

“IP addresses can be invented”, Putin told NBC News’ Megyn Kelly in a panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia Friday.

Although Putin has previously spoken about the national security importance to Russia of the Northern Territories, this was the first time the Russian leader publicly raised concerns about US military bases being built on the four islands off the southeastern coast of Hokkaido.

PUTIN has denied that Russian Federation has been involved in hacking – but added some “patriotic” hackers could mount attacks.

“We welcome the conclusion of the the General Framework Agreement and Credit protocol for Units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant”, according to a vision document issued after the talks between both leaders.

When asked directly whether Russian Federation interfered in the election, Putin said in March: “Read my lips: No”. Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is also reportedly a person of interest in the case, which does not mean he is suspected of committing a crime.

“(Artists) may act on behalf of their country, they wake up in good mood and paint things. “The hackers are the same, they would wake up, read about something going on in interstate relations and if they have patriotic leanings, they may try to add their contribution to the fight against those who speak badly about Russian Federation”.

Putin attributed the accusations of Russian interference to the Democrats’ anger over losing the vote, adding that Trump won because he has been more successful in his campaign.

Putin said that economic restrictions against Russian Federation have had “zero effect”, predicting that the current strain in relations will ease, because “it’s counterproductive and harmful for all”.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

The two countries also said that there has been a “steady and demonstrable” achievements in bilateral civil nuclear partnership, including advancing nuclear power projects at the Kudankulum site and transforming it into one of India’s largest energy hubs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, saying the claims lack substance.