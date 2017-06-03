Megyn Kelly’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET during the premiere of “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” on NBC.

“Help us to restore normal political dialogue”, Putin told the participants.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for calm in the wake of Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement, joking that any bad weather encountered around the globe could now be blamed on “American imperialism”, reported RT.

The Russian leader, who is keen to try to fix battered U.S. -Russia ties, said he thought there was no point dwelling on Trump’s decision since the U.S. leader may be of the view that the necessary financial and other resources needed to comply with the accord may not be sufficient. “We are thinking about ways to neutralize possible threats at long distance”.

Relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated during the administration of former US President Barack Obama over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the crisis in Syria.

The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government’s investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russian Federation has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate. “And we need to think what to do further”, he said.

“It was true information, was it so important who leaked it?” he said.

“I am asking you on behalf of Russian Federation and am appealing to the American side to help as well the newly elected President Donald Trump and his administration”, President Putin stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2.

Putin said that there’s still time for the agreement as it comes into force in 2021.

Mr Putin scoffed at the USA focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Mr Trump’s team, saying the envoy was just doing his job.

It was now better to try to see what kind of climate deal could be agreed, said Putin.

Russia’s hopes for better ties with President Donald Trump’s administration have been dashed by the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation.

“What else is the ambassador supposed to do?”

Other world leaders, however, have condemned Trump’s decision.

