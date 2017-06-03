His comments came hours after US President Donald Trump’s stormy exit from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington.

“IP addresses can be invented, a child can do that!” Putin says chemical attack in Syria was provocation to frame Assad. “Modern technologies allow that time of thing”.

With rumors swirling around possible Russian targeting of the German election, Putin compared hackers to “artists”-creatively minded types that follow their hearts”. “The hackers are the same”.

“If they [hackers] are patriotically-minded, they start to make their own contribution to what they believe is the good fight against those who speak badly about Russian Federation”.

Putin believes that these hackers are creative individuals. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

“No hacker can affect an electoral campaign in any country, be it Europe, Asia or America”.

“Russo-phobic hysteria” in the U.S.is mostly aimed “against the current president of the U.S.to prevent him from working normally”.

“Help us to set up a normal political dialogues”, Putin said.

“But it turned out that he was right”, Putin said. “It is now an important factor in the regional affairs”, Putin added.

“The US intelligence community in January concluded with high confidence that Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign to try to shape the US election”, he said.

“I said it then, I say it now”, he asserted.

United States intelligence has accused Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign to tilt last year’s election in Trump’s favour, after the billionaire pledged to boost ties with Moscow.

He noted that Russian Federation can work constructively with any German leader, adding that he had good ties with German Chancellor Angela Merkel despite some differences.

He also pledged to help improve conditions for USA business in Russian Federation. “We in Russian Federation are proud of this capital we have developed together”, he said.

He added that while watching the USA campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going “over the top”.

Asked specifically if Kislyak had agreed with members of Trump’s team on lifting anti-Russian sanctions, Putin denied that any such deal was made.