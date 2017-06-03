Putin denies Russian meddling in USA election

He added that while watching the US campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Trump was going “over the top”. Kislyak’s meetings with members of Trump’s team have been a focus of.

Speaking at a meeting with senior editors of leading worldwide news agencies, Putin insisted that “we never engage in that at the state level”.

“Speaking at the Plenary Session of SPIEF 2017 in St Petersburg, Russia, PM Modi said”, there is a lot of work underway in the sector renewable energy”.

“We don’t know each other, we’ve never met”, Putin said on Thursday, before offering an assessment of the USA leader. “Modern technology allows to do that quite easily”.

Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported the Putin statement could make it more hard to resolve the territorial dispute between the two countries.

Likening hackers to free-spirited artists acting according to their moods, he said cyber-attacks could be made to look like they had come from Russian Federation when they had not. “The hackers are the same”.

“The United States has ratified this agreement [on climate change], as far as I remember, we have not yet”. It’s easier for them to say that they are not guilty, that the Russians are the guilty ones for interfering in our election.

“The most important this is that we don’t do that on government level”, he said.

“I believe it’s necessary to stop this useless and harmful babble”, he said.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the US leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021.

“We are patient, we know how to wait and we will wait”, Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Trump had announced that the U.S. was withdrawing from the Paris climate change deal and accused China and India of benefitting from the accord at the expense of the US.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not “judge” the U.S. leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord.

President Emmanuel Macron of France repeated that belief in an English-language speech from the presidential palace, unprecedented from a French president in an address at home. Macron’s aides claimed in February that Russian groups were interfering with his campaign, and a document leak hit Macron’s campaign in the final hours of the French race.

He denied that the Kremlin had any involvement the 2016 presidential election. Poupard described the Macron campaign hack as “not very technological” and said “the attack was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”.

“But it turned out that he was right”, Putin said.

Russian Federation has reiterated selling S-400 missile systems to India and Turkey.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis.

He warned against making a fuss over the USA exit from the Paris deal and urged to establish conditions for joint work, reports Sputnik news agency.

Ties between India and Russian Federation have strengthened constantly over 70 years irrespective of changes in the world, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There is no longer any Soviet Union but North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is still there”.

The Russian leader said Mr. Snowden had the right to act in the way he did however, saying he agreed that USA surveillance had become too intrusive, while praising his own country’s intelligence services for operating within the law.

“We are concerned about our security”, Putin said.