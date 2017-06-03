Despite the conclusion from the US intelligence community that hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign was directed by Russia, Putin maintains his country was not involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Russian Federation and arrived at St Petersburg on Thursday morning. He added that IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers could have been easily rigged and couldn’t stand as evidence. Hoof prints? Horn prints?

Putin on Friday also echoed a popular talking point of Trump’s, that investigations into ties with Russian Federation is a fake story put forth by Democrats bitter they lost the election.

“…and what President Trump has been saying…just show me the quote where he said he won because of Russian intervention”, he finished before popping the ear piece back in. You know, if a moron can’t do anything for himself – the Jews are to blame.

“If the islands were put under the sovereignty of Japan, there is a theoretical possibility that USA forces would be stationed there”.

With particular scorn, Putin scoffed at the US focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Trump’s team, saying that the envoy was merely doing his job. Putin added that US participation is essential for the success of global efforts.

Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s meetings with members of Trump’s team have been a focus of the congressional investigation.

“What else the ambassador is supposed to do?”

“I would refrain from judging President Trump right now because it was President (Barack) Obama who made the decision (on joining the Paris Agreement)”, he said.

