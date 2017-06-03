Putin on Paris deal: ‘Don’t worry, be happy’

But what does it all mean? The 2015 Paris agreement was widely seen as a foreign policy win for the United States and the Obama administration, which had spent years laying the groundwork for a global pact, particularly through bilateral agreements with China and India. “We believe this is an important global agreement on climate change“.

He stressed all European Union nations are sticking together to make the deal work and expressed his doubts that any country around the world would follow Trump’s lead.

Among them was Barack Obama, who was the U.S. president at the time.

Worldwide activists said Trump’s decision now leaves the door open for China to become the world’s leader on bringing about a low carbon future.

The accord commits countries to holding global temperature rises to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, which will require global emissions to be cut to net zero by the second half of the century. Habitats are at risk, and the main cause is greenhouse gas emissions.

Review what each country’s done every five years.

The White House claims the accord “is a BAD deal for Americans” and that by withdrawing Mr Trump will keep “his campaign promise to put American workers first”.

French President Emmanuel Macron blasted President Trump Thursday for pulling the USA out of the Paris climate agreement and offered a “second homeland” to those who are disappointed by the decision.

He said he was fulfilling his “duty to protect America and its citizens”.

“Our commitment to sustainability is why we’re investing so heavily in electrification and adding 13 new electrified vehicles to our line-up”.

Why is it a big deal?

That’s because Mr Trudeau’s administration has been quietly reaching out directly to United States governors to discuss cross-border collaborations on climate change.

“We are proud that Canada stands united with all the other parties that support the Agreement. One whose primary objective is good food and conversation, not a substantive worldwide response to climate change”. The other two are Syria and Nicaragua.

How has the world reacted?

Trump announced during a speech at the White House Rose Garden that he had chose to pull out of the landmark climate deal, in part because it would not reduce global temperatures fast enough to have a significant impact.

However, some people think she should have been stronger in her criticism.

Mr Trump’s decision prompted criticism from many U.S. business leaders, including clean tech entrepreneur and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Robert Iger, chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, who said they had resigned from the president’s advisory council over the issue.

“The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration”, he said in a statement.

He went on to speculate that the U.S.’s burgeoning fossil fuel sector may have played a role in the decision, saying, “The United States has become a (fossil fuel) exporter, so perhaps it thought, ‘How will this (the agreement) impact our economy?’ The U.S. has really changed since the discovery of shale gas and oil”.