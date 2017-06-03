Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that a 3-year-old could have hacked the USA election and that his country was not responsible.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails and helping US President Donald Trump’s election victory, although there is no hard evidence to suggest the country or Putin was directly behind the contentious win.

“If they’re patriotically minded, they start making their contribution”, Putin said in a meeting with global journalists on the sidelines of his annual economic forum in St. Petersburg.

And in January, days before Trump took office, the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” aimed at hurting Trump’s rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. A declassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released in January said US intelligence had concluded the campaign was ordered directly by Putin and was meant to tip the election in favor of Trump by harming Clinton.

Mr. Putin also said he was personally convinced that hackers could not materially alter election campaigns in Europe, America or elsewhere. The CIA reportedly later determined that individuals with ties to the Russian government went further than that, making a concerted effort to swing the election in Donald Trump’s favour. If they are in a good mood, they get up in the morning and begin painting their pictures.

Putin on Friday also echoed a popular talking point of Trump’s, that investigations into ties with Russian Federation is a fake story put forth by Democrats bitter they lost the election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also participate in the forum.

“I think they’re working quite well”, Putin says of Russian intelligence.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department appointed a special counsel led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the federal investigation into Russian interference in the election. “And we will continue the appropriate dialogue with the new US President Trump and the new Administration”, said Putin.

Russian Federation and India enjoyed a decades-long alliance forged during the Cold War, when the Soviet Union was New Delhi’s largest trading partner, diplomatic ally and main arms supplier, providing everything from tanks to aircraft.

The Kremlin has denied that it interfered in the election and has described the claims against it as “Russo-phobic hysteria”. The U.S. and the European Union have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for pro-Russian insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

“The most important this is that we don’t do that on government level”, he said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India will formally become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, SCO, in a week’s time.

“Is that possible? Theoretically it is possible“, Putin said to reporters on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Putin criticized the US for eavesdropping on allies including Germany.

The two sides signed five agreements, which included one on setting up of Units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu with the Russian help.