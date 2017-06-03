UPDATED | While Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a humorous mood on his second day at St. Petersburg’s economic forum, the mood soured as questions from American journalist Megyn Kelly turned to the subject of the US election and Russia’s alleged role in it.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia’s view that Assad’s forces weren’t responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

Putin, who is keen to fix battered U.S. -Russia relations and is expected to meet Trump for the first time at the G20 in Hamburg in July, said Trump had simply run a better campaign and better connected with voters than Clinton.

In comments to reporters at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin likened hackers to “artists”, who could act on behalf of Russian Federation if they felt its interests were being threatened.

While PM Modi avoided a direct reference to the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised that the world needs to work together with the USA to on the issue of climate change.

Putin said the real perpetrators could have disguised themselves to make it look like the attacks came from Russian Federation.

Kelly asked Putin about evidence that he was personally involved in a covert campaign, cited by USA intelligence officials, to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump.

But he quickly distanced himself from suggestions that the Russian state was involved in election hacking.

While the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia have shattered Moscow’s hopes for a detente with Washington, Putin said Russia had been encouraged by Trump’s campaign promises to improve Russia-US ties and emphasised that Moscow still hopes to forge a constructive dialogue. “Whatever there is, it is in good condition generally”, Putin said.

When Putin visited Japan in December for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he mentioned the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty and emphasized the military importance of the Northern Territories to Russian Federation.

“These systems certainly don’t undermine the strategic balance in the world, as President Putin inaccurately claims”, Sullivan said.

While he maintained Thursday that the Russian government wasn’t behind the attacks, he said hackers anywhere could make their efforts appear like they came from the state. “Modern technology allows to do that quite easily”.

The New York Times dubbed him “the social media politician”, while Time magazine noted that he had used “Twitter to bypass traditional media and speak directly to masses feeling left out or pushed behind by globalization” long before President Trump did the same.

Regarding manufacturing sector, he said, “I see huge opportunities in manufacturing healthcare equipment, defense sector, services sector”.

He also insisted that he didn’t blame Trump for quitting the landmark accord and that the United States leader “shouldn’t be judged” for his decision.

The FBI is now investigating Russian influence on the presidential election and any possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. At that time, the government said it was “confident” Moscow designed the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations of the Democratic Party in the months before the election, reports said.

Asked if he could offer any advice to Trump, Putin said it would be “counterproductive” to give advice to a political counterpart and added that “a person like President Trump doesn’t need any advice, especially if it comes to political issues”.

His comments come after the French government’s cyber security dispelled rumours that Russian Federation had sabotaged Macron’s campaign with leaks during the French elections. Poupard described the Macron campaign hack as “not very technological” and said “the attack was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone”.

Putin also took a swipe at U.S. intelligence agencies.

He said the process of talks between Russian Federation and USA should continue as there is no chance of getting away from it all.