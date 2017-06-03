Vladimir Putin compared allegations that Russian Federation hacked the Democratic National Committee to anti-Semitism at a Friday panel at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum.

“I invite you all”.

African nations joined in protesting the USA withdrawal as the world’s poorest continent seeks financial help in combating global warming.

Maintaining that Russian Federation would continue the dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump and the new administration, President Putin said that serious efforts of both sides are needed to achieve serious success in the matter. Jeff Sessions – had with Russian diplomat Sergey Kislyak.

“So our ambassador met someone”.

We cannot waste time in discussing our differences, we need to mature and modernize regional interactions, to use the scientific potential and that of the United Nations and the secretary general of that body, Antonio Guterres, present here, can confirm this, Putin said. “So what? What’s he supposed to do, hit up the bars?”

Probes have centered on former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was sacked three weeks into his tenure after lying about his contact with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak and former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Challenged by Kelly to explain what US intelligence referred to as a disinformation campaign meant to undermine faith in the elections, Putin pointed to leaked emails that showed the Democratic National Committee’s favoritism for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, which led to the resignation of the committee’s chairwoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

The annual event was held at the sprawling conference center on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia’s secondlargest city and Putin’s hometown.

He alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers’ participation in cyberattacks – he didn’t specify which – could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia.

Putin said. “He’s paid for holding meetings, discussing current affairs”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly, insisted that hackers who interfered in the US presidential election could have come from “anywhere” and then they could have made it look like Russia was responsible.

He said Russian Federation had offered the USA and its allies the chance to inspect the Syrian base for traces of the chemical agent and criticized them for their refusal to do so.

The former KGB officer also took aim at a favorite Russian target, NATO, asking why the alliance needed such robust defense spending.

“It is part of our thinking and for that reason we do not believe in exploitation of the nature. That of course worries us”, Putin said.

Russian officials have said they need more time to assess its potential impact on their economy and have spoken of drafting a strategy for low-carbon development, fuelling fears among green campaigners that Moscow may not ratify the agreement.