Putin repeated calls for bolstering the country’s business climate and cleaning up the judiciary, but critics say the Kremlin leader has failed to make good in the past on pledges to make serious changes.

Putin said that US intelligence, which concluded Moscow was behind the election meddling in hopes of helping President Donald Trump win, “invented” evidence that pointed to Russian Federation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and China’s Premier, Li Keqiang, left, talk during a contract signing ceremony as part of a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was also present in the forum with the Prime Minister.

Facing questions from NBC’s Megyn Kelly, who moderated a panel discussion at St. Petersburg’s economic forum, Putin said the claims of Russian interference in the USA election contained “nothing concrete, only assumptions”.

Putin also sounded off Friday about US scrutiny of meetings between Trump’s team and Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Putin insisted that it was perfectly normal for Kislyak to try to establish contacts and discuss future ties, adding that he hadn’t even started to discuss specifics.

Kushner met with the ambassador, Sergei Kislyak, in early December, and suggested establishing a secure communications line between the Kremlin and Trump officials at a Russian diplomatic facility, according to USA officials who reviewed intelligence reports describing Kislyak’s account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that Russia meddled in the US presidential election, saying the claims lack substance.

Challenged by Kelly to explain what USA intelligence referred to as a disinformation campaign meant to undermine faith in the elections, Putin pointed to leaked emails that showed the Democratic National Committee’s favoritism for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders, which led to the resignation of the committee’s chairwoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Putin attributed the accusations of Russian interference to the Democrats’ anger over losing the vote, adding that Trump won because he has been more successful in his campaign.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Donald Trump had run a better presidential campaign than Hillary Clinton and that U.S. intelligence agencies could have easily faked what he said was false evidence that Russia had hacked the Democratic Party.U.S. intelligence officials have said Russia tried to interfere in the U.S. election by hacking Trump’s opponents, a charge that has deepened a political scandal which has focused on whether Trump had improper ties with Moscow, something he flatly denies.

Putin, whose own spokesman said this week that Russian Federation attached great importance to the Paris accord, said he thought there was still time to work out a new deal.

Putin said both Russian Federation and U.S. have witnessed the collapse of the groundwork of bilateral cooperation that had taken decades to build.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the USA withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement “a major disappointment” and said it was “crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues”, according to his spokesman.

President Putin noted that U.S. was Russia’s key trade partner during the emerging Soviet state and the American business actively helped the industrialization.

He stated that Moscow is working to “normalize” bilateral relations, which reached a low ebb under former U.S. President Barack Obama over issues including Russia’s 2014 seizure of the Ukrainian region of Crimea, Moscow’s active support and backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine, and disagreements over the conflict in Syria.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the USA participants of the forum to “help restore a normal political dialogue. help a newly elected president and new administration”.

Putin lamented the lost economic opportunities on Friday, saying that trade between the US and Russian Federation has dramatically declined.