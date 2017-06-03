Putin ridicules US focus on ambassador contacts

Allegations by US intelligence agencies that Putin became personally involved in a covert hacking campaign meant to harm Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and give an advantage to Republican nominee Donald Trump will be one of the main topics on the agenda.

“Well, in a sense that maybe, they should completely be falling apart, that will help”, Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, according to a live translation.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation was originally established as a check on the Soviet Union.

“We can not exploit the nature”.

“Nothing is being done, heavy weapons are not withdrawn from the line of contact”, he said.

“I read the nonclassified version”, Kelly said.

Earlier, addressing the event, the prime minister said, “India is a responsible nation with regard to climate change.We can milk the nature”.

“Americans are good businessmen and as soon as they saw that Russian Federation has money amid high prices on energy resources, they asked for the money”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to assuage concerns caused by President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, calling for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.

“The exploitation of nature is a crime”.

India accounts for 4.1 percent of global emissions and is the third largest carbon-emitting country.

Asked by the moderator whether India would side with the United States or others on the Paris climate change deal, Modi replied, “It is not a question of which way I go”.

The prime minister’s office said Japan shares the importance of the accord with those countries.

President Putin expressed hope that the business dialogue in the framework of the forum, initiatives and certain ideas of representatives of Russian and U.S. businesses will help to form a favourable environment for solving this uneasy task.