Putin says Russian hackers may have meddled in United States election

During an interaction, Putin told PTI that there is no other country in the world that Russian Federation has deep cooperation in delicate areas such as missiles, and it benefits from cooperation with India.

However, he maintained his earlier stance that none of the hacking-related activities were state-backed, reports said. As is known, the first unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant was put into operation, the construction of which used the most modern and reliable Russian technologies.

Moscow’s attitude towards cyber crime is under intense scrutiny after US intelligence officials alleged that Russian hackers had tried to help Republican Donald Trump win the White House, something Russia has flatly denied.

Putin said the “Russo-phobic hysteria” makes it “somewhat inconvenient to work with one another or even to talk”.

“Now we can dump it all on him and American imperialism”, Putin said.

The Russian leader, who is keen to try to fix battered U.S. -Russia ties, said he thought there was no point dwelling on Trump’s decision since the U.S. leader may be of the view that the necessary financial and other resources needed to comply with the accord may not be sufficient.

Putin attributed the accusations of Russian interference to the Democrats’ anger over losing the vote, adding that Trump won because he has been more successful in his campaign.

Putin predicted “this will end, sooner or later”, adding that “we are patient, we know how to wait and we will wait”.

The Russian president also accused the US and its allies of seeking to monopolize power and prevent the emergence of a multi-polar world by countering his country’s efforts to assert itself on the global stage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he believes former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden was wrong to leak U.S. spy secrets, but is no traitor.

Russian Federation has repeatedly denied involvement in any attempts to influence November’s US Presidential election.

“Hackers can be anywhere”, Putin told Kelly.

“No hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America”, he said.

In comments to reporters at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin likened hackers to “artists”, who could act on behalf of Russian Federation if they felt its interests were being threatened.

Russia’s relations with the West have been at post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis. The U.S. and the European Union have slapped Moscow with sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for a pro-Russia insurgency in eastern Ukraine. “I hope that it won’t go on for too long, that it won’t last forever, because the realization must come that it is counterproductive and harms everyone”.

“You need to have great internal courage, confidence in your own rightness”, said Putin, who’s widely expected to extend his 17-year rule in March polls.

Soviet forces seized the islands at the end of World War II, and the dispute over the isles has been the major reason for a lack of a peace treaty between Japan and Russian Federation.