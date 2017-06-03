SPIEF kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Kremlin leader said that Democrats, having lost the election, were trying to put the blame on Russian Federation to cover for their own campaign failures. “It’s harmful, hurting worldwide relations, the global economy, security and the fight against terror”.

US intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have broken the Kremlin’s hopes for a detente with Washington.

Putin also said hackers, “if they are patriotic, they start contributing, as they see it, in the fight against those who do not speak well about Russian Federation”. “The Jews are blamed for everything”.

But the White House has claimed the agreement “is a bad deal for Americans” and that by withdrawing Mr Trump will keep “his campaign promise to put American workers first”.

In a speech at an economic forum, and in a subsequent question-and-answer session, Modi made his case forcefully to frequent applause, as he touched on subjects as diverse as relations with China, terrorism, Donald Trump, the Vedas and the power of youth.

The West has slapped economic sanctions on Moscow, while Russian Federation has responded with its own punitive measures.

Vladimir Putin has told world leaders “don’t worry, be happy” following President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

“Help us to set up a normal political dialogues”, Putin said. “It’s just hysteria. Should I give you a pill?”

“Above all, this agreement will continue, but what option Trump chooses with regards to future cooperation on climate issues we must simply wait and see”, Donskoy added.

After Trump’s election, “there was a sense that things could change a lot and guess what?” Only after 9/11, the world woke up to know how deep terrorists can strike and how much havoc they can wreak, he said. “It’s a very odd time in that sense”.

Speaking Friday at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin avoided criticizing Trump for the move that has caused worldwide opprobrium.

Putin said that evidence presented so far was “nothing concrete, only assumptions”. “A 3-year-old can perpetrate such an attack”. “This situation needs to be thoroughly assessed”, TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying.

Noting that diversity is India’s strength, the Prime Minister said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be implemented from July 1 and this will herald a uniform tax system across the country.