President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that some “patriotic” individuals may have engaged in hacking but insisted Russian Federation as a country has never done it, and he pledged Thursday to wait out USA political battles to forge constructive ties with President Donald Trump.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia’s view that Assad’s forces weren’t responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

Vladimir Putin pushed back against NBC News’ Megyn Kelly at a forum on Friday, saying that blaming Russian Federation for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee is just like “blaming the Jews”. Even IP addresses could easily be faked, ?

At another point in the discussion, Putin likened the USA blaming Russian Federation for meddling in the presidential election to “anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews”.

“If they are patriotic, they contribute in a way they think is right, to fight against those who say bad things about Russia”, Putin said.

President Vladimir Putin has ridiculed the US focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of President Donald Trump’s team, saying that the envoy was only doing his job.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Trump’s election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russian Federation have shattered Moscow’s hopes for a detente with Washington.

“It’s easy to say, ‘it’s not our fault, it’s the Russians, ‘” he said.

And in January, days before Trump took office, the USA intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” aimed at hurting Trump’s rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

Putin accused the United States of carrying out “crude and systematic interference in Russian affairs for many years”.

Through a live translation, Putin alleged US spies have “no specific evidence, no facts, just assumptions and allegations” to back their conclusion that the Kremlin attempted to assist Donald Trump in the USA election.

Visibly irritated by having to discuss the matter, Putin was equally forthright about denying separate accusations that there had been some kind of secret deal between Moscow and the Trump team before his inauguration.

Putin also called on U.S. businessmen on to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S. -Russia relations were in the interest of both nations.

US President Donald Trump said the probe “hurts our country” and has branded the investigation the “single greatest witch hunt” in political history.