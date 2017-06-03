Quitting Paris accord likely won’t impact many United States companies

French President Emmanuel Macron used Donald Trump’s own catchphrase to take a dig at the US president’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Hours later German Chancellor Angela Merkel summoned reporters for an impromptu statement in which she called Trump’s decision “extremely regrettable and that’s putting it very mildly”.

“The Paris climate accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States, to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production”, said the US President.

“Within the Trump administration there are obviously leading members of the administration who have said quite openly that climate change is real, it’s happening and it’s a big problem which will not go away if we ignore it”, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said.

Bainimarama said the decision is a grave disappointment for places like his Pacific island nation and USA coastal cities like NY and Miami that are vulnerable to climate change. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging.

Trump argued that the USA withdrawal made economic sense and would have a minimal impact on the environment, but he did not explicitly deny that carbon emissions from human activity were causing climate change. “Not us”, he said.

One official replied: “So I think the fact that the president in his speech today said he wants to come back and renegotiate a better deal for the United States and for the world I think speaks for itself”.

Amid Trump’s domestic critics was Obama, who said the United States was “joining a handful of nations that reject the future“.

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in USA states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that “the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy”. It just transfers those jobs out of America and the United States, and ships them to foreign countries.

Inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk said he would keep his promise to end his participation in two presidential councils after Trump issued his decision. Cement makers say they use alternative fuels for 15 percent of their power needs.

Leaders of a cluster of small remote island states in the Pacific, which are at the forefront of the battle against climate change and already suffering the effects of unpredictable weather, expressed deep disappointment at the controversial move. The company reiterated its support for various climate pledges, and it boasted about its Chevrolet Bolt EV, an electric vehicle priced under $30,000.

And after Thursday’s announcement, DiCaprio has taken to social media to decry the controversial decision, reported Vanity Fair. “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”, he said. The goal is to cap global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Speaking to reporters on Thursday before Trump’s decision was announced, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that its implementation will not be as effective “without the key signatories”.