Quitting Paris pact, Trump abdicates leadership of the free world

By November 2020, anything could happen.

Cuomo, along with California Governor Jerry Brown and Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, also announced the formation of the United States Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene us states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change. “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”.

They said May first wanted to speak to the USA president and claimed she was robust in her disappointment during a phone call. The call was organized by WRI.

Although Trump did not name the source of the research, Reuters reported that he was referring to a study conducted by MIT in April 2016, titled ‘How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?’.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly questioned the warnings of climate change and announced the possible departure from the Paris Agreement.

China has been vocal in defending the Paris accord, and has become the world’s number one manufacturer, developer and exporter of renewable energy.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

“It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy in the world to other countries around the planet”, he said.

There will be credibility-related consequences, predicts Brooks, speaking as a concerned citizen, not for the NOAA: “I see no reason for any country to believe the US will fulfill commitments in the future”.

“The president made clear that the door remains open to future United States involvement in the agreement”. “So what is going on today is profoundly important in terms of geopolitics”.

Trump said the Paris agreement was poorly negotiated and would harm the US economy. The administration also has halted efforts to clear the U.S. Clean Power Plan from court challenges and already relaxed enforcement of some environmental regulations.

What happens next is up to the private sector, and to local and state governments. The mayor of that city, along with 29 other mayors, three state governors, over 80 university presidents, and over 100 businesses have banded together to commit to the Paris Accord without the president. Companies like Wal-Mart and Exxon Mobil stood against Trump’s decision.

Trump has turned the United States into a rogue nation.

The UN environment Chief Erik Solheim joined other experts and analysts as saying that the USA withdrawal will put India and China in leadership positions in the global fight to combat climate change.

Influential CEOs joined a tweetstorm of criticism.

Corbyn was more blunt, calling Trump “reckless and regressive”, adding that “instead of handholding, I’ll work for a sustainable future for our planet” – referring to the infamous photo of Trump holding May’s hand when she visited the White House earlier this year. “Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver”.

“We will focus our energies in Germany, the European Union and across the world with more resolve than ever before to overcome these challenges of climate change“.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Thursday that he is carrying out his threat to leave the White House business advisory councils in reaction to Trump’s foolish move.