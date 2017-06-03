Raiders members share reactions, predictions on NBA Finals

Rested and ready, the Golden State Warriors pummeled the Cleveland Cavaliers last night to a blowout 113-91 win in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals and near record ratings for ABC.

“KD”, James said when asked what stood out about the Warriors’ romp”.

Kevin Durant lit up the highlight reel in his first Finals appearance with Golden State, dropping 38 points on 14-26 shooting to go with eight assists and eight rebounds. A battle of the greats – the greatest player (LeBron James) versus the greatest team (the Golden State Warriors).

For 48 minutes, it was someone who lost on the league’s grandest stage who mounted the best game-and a flawless one at it.

The worse news for the Cavaliers and star playmaker LeBron James was that it wasn’t even the best effort for an undefeated squad whose 13-0 playoff win streak matches the longest in National Basketball Association playoff history. While the Cavs mostly left Harrison Barnes open last season and thrived when he made just 5 of 32 shots in the final three games as the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the title, that wasn’t an option with Durant. The reporter then said everyone was buzzing about the entire thing, which Durant seemed surprised about, asking “Really?” The Warriors scored the first 13 points of the third quarter because the Cavaliers could not match their speed. “Switching, swarming and, at times, suffocating defense”. Going into game two we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end.

“Give Klay Thompson a ton of credit because he’s out there fighting over screens, getting hit, trying to contest, trying to rebound, trying to do it all for us defensively”, Warriors head coach Mike Brown told. “They got downhill, got to the spots where they wanted to go”, forward Kevin Love said.

The Warriors had 12 steals to none by Cleveland, outscored the Cavaliers 56-30 in the paint and 27-9 on fast breaks. Sports commentator Jeff Van Gundy exposed his own inner fanboy when she happened to walk past him, completely missing a play and not giving the slightest damn: “I don’t know about that, but Rihanna just walked in front of me!”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a spectacle.