Rain rescues Australia against NZ as match abandoned

Kane Williamson’s fluent century was the highlight of what was an otherwise disappointing day as rain washed out the second Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy between New Zealand and Australia, on Friday.

Rain showers caused two lengthy delays at Edgbaston on Friday, before a third brought an early end to proceedings with Australia toiling badly in chase of a revised score.

Just when three bowls were bowled in the tenth over as the skipper introduced Hastings, rain interrupted the play at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

While Australia are always a tough team to crack, the Kane Williamson-led side will head into the eight-team tournament with renewed confidence, following their six-wicket warm-up win over Sri Lanka at the same venue.

Earlier Josh Hazlewood was a standout with career best figures of 6/52, but Mitch Starc was wayward in his return to global cricket, Pat Cummins (1/67) was smashed early and John Hastings (2/69) late as the Kiwis piled on 291 in their allotted 46 overs.

Australia made a dishevelled start, giving the New Zealand batsmen either room outside off stump to free their arms, or drifting onto leg stump to open up the onside.

Requiring 7.12 per over, Australia charged out of the blocks and Trent Boult snared the big one when David Warner advanced and nicked behind on 18.

With Williamson at the crease New Zealand looked on course for a imposing total before he was run out by teammate Neil Broom for 100 in the 40th over.

“They’ve got some good new-ball bowlers who can swing the ball around and if there’s a bit there, we’ll have to be quite watchful”, Smith admitted.

Josh Hazlewood (left) celebrates after one of his six wickets, including the last four of New Zealand’s innings.

Asked if winning the Champions Trophy would bolster the players cause, Smith said: “I think, if we win, almost certainly it would be really good for the playing group”. Ronchi made his first half-century in 37 ODI innings and Williamson produced his ninth century in the format. “We gave them a lot of freebies and it was pretty ordinary to be honest with you”, he said.

His partnership with Ross Taylor was allowed time to breathe because of Ronchi, and they batted throughout the middle of the match and were starting to accelerate in their last few overs together before Taylor skied a ball into the covers. The players were off the field after the fall of the wicket and no play was possible after that. “ACA is handling that and I’m sure they’ll come to an agreement soon”.

Mitchell Starc has demolished New Zealand batting lineups, but went wicketless (0-52 off nine).

The right-hander was dismissed off the very next ball he faced when he was run out thanks to an accurate throw by Cummins.

He got the wickets of risky Neil Broom and Jimmy Neesham to prevent the Kiwis from going past 300 in the rain curtailed match.