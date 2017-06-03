Ramos: Zidane gets the best out of ‘complicated’ Real Madrid

The partnership saw Snapchat produce Our Stories for the semi-finals between AS Monaco and Juventus, and Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, and will now include coverage of the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday 3rd June direct from Cardiff.

For the Old Lady, it’s a chance to be the first Italian side to complete a treble since Inter Milan did so in 2009/10, whilst they’re seeking to win their first Champions League since 1996. You can play great for 80 or 90 minutes, then they score on you in the end.

While Buffon maintains the Premier League is still an attractive prospect, the Juventus fan favourite is adamant he has no regrets over his decision to remain in his homeland. I’ve got back more than I gave.

“Winning the Champions League would be the flawless end to my career and people like to get excited by this”, he went on.

Ronaldo has scored 10 of them, and two more in the final would see him move above Barcelona’s Lionel Messi to top this season’s Champions League scoring chart.

It is a game between two great clubs. For me they are the team to beat.

Last weekend the 44-year-old Frenchman guided Real to the Spanish league crown, and according to the Spanish press Zidane has been motivating his players this week by showing them clips of the Spartan king Leonidas from the film 300.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo is the favourite to open the scoring at 3/1, while former Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain is 4/1.

Like Allegri, Zidane has a full squad from which to select his starting XI and the main selection issue facing the Real coach is whether to for the in-form Isco or Gareth Bale, who’s fit again after six weeks on the sidelines with injury.

The irrepressible Portuguese is the only player to have scored more than 100 goals in the competition. Two of the goals came in the semifinals of the Champions League in 2015, when Juventus advanced 3-2 before eventually losing the title to Barcelona. In 12 European games this season, Juventus has only conceded three goals and is looking to become the first undefeated champion since Manchester United in 2008. Indeed, winning both of those titles would be a first for the club in 59 years. The team spirit which he has created this year is the strength of this side.

“This is imperative for me for this game and I hope I succeed because we are a really compact group, founded on selflessness”. It is a side that is balanced, and sensibly set up, with an authority and experience in dealing with players that comes with being Zidane. I’m enjoying what’s happening to all of us.

If he adds to his 14 goals in his last nine games against the meanest defence in this season’s Champions League, Ronaldo will likely have his name etched on yet another Ballon d’Or. I just think defensively they’re the best in the business and they will be able to cope with anything that Real Madrid throw at them. This is an advert for the League we defend against the usual snide comments from friends, co-workers and idiots on Twitter.