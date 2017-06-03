Real title leaves ‘an incredible feeling’ for Zidane

According to Alfredo Matilla of AS, amid the celebrations with approximately 50,000 supporters at the famed Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, fans and some players sang: “Pique, you b–d, bow down before the champions”.

Real Madrid have won LaLiga 2016/2017, beating Málaga 0-2 at the Rosaleda, meaning the title was theirs no matter what Barcelona did.

Isco has been a key part of Madrid’s form in the second half of the season, notching a total of 10 league goals in 30 appearances, just 18 of them starts. It came back to win 4-2, with Messi missing a penalty but scoring twice along the way in a match that summed up Barcelona’s season.

That goal ensured Real Madrid had scored in every league game this season.

“To win the title in the last round feels that much better”, Cristiano Ronaldo said. “We have conquered one of the most attractive leagues in the world and to win it here and with this setup has been wonderful”. I’m very happy inside.

“When you have 60 game per season it’s very hard on a physical level, but we’ve got to this stage with our spirits high and we’re flying physically”, Zidane said.

“I have lived as a player and for me today is the happiest day, professionally”.

“For Real Madrid, because it is the best club in the world, we have to return with this league title”. We’re going to enjoy this with our fans and then we’ll prepare for the Champions League final.

“It’s four points against Real Madrid, four points from Atletico, six from Sevilla, four points against Villarreal, four points against Real Sociedad, six against Athletic Bilbao“.

“I don’t like this type of thing because I have a family, I have a mother, a son, and I don’t like that they say stupid things about me”.

Los Blancos knew that a point would be enough to take the title away from Barcelona, but a defeat would open the door for the Catalan giants to retain the title at the final moment. “We have had a smarter management, with the help of the coach and the players who have played less“.