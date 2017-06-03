Real will treat 15th European Cup final like a first – Ramos

However, if one looks at the number of trophies as the credential to be called a European great, Real clearly outscore the Italian outfit with their unbelievable eleven European trophies.

“We didn’t get to the final by chance, but we didn’t expect to win. It’s very simple”, Allegri said at a news conference in Cardiff. We will find out soon enough. We play different roles.

“We have to have the belief that we can bring that Cup home and we have to be fiendish to strike when Real offer us an opening”, he added. Key to Madrid’s success has been the careful management of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who despite a slight decrease in overall figures has undeniably enjoyed one of his best campaigns with Los Blancos as Zinedine Zidane has kept him fresh for the big matches. With the summer almost on in Europe, and the tussle for respective football leagues in most countries done and dusted, the only showpiece event waiting to be decided is the most important trophy in European football – the Champions League Final, which in these days of lucrative television deals is without doubt the most watched club football game in the world football calendar every year.

“Cristiano Ronaldo“, Zidane replied.

Three of the last five Champions League finals have gone to extra-time, including two which have been decided on penalties.

“Somebody like him can determine far more, beyond scoring”. The Ballon d’Or would be gratifying, but it’s secondary – the only thing that counts for me today is winning tomorrow. “That is what I am most interested in, that we have arrived at the end of the season at a very high level physically”. He led Madrid to the title in his first season, a swashbuckling team spearheaded by Mexico great Hugo Sanchez plundering a then-record 107 goals.

“I didn’t score too many – I got some important ones – but not many”.

The roof became a major talking point during this year’s Six Nations championship when England coach Eddie Jones insisted that it remained open for his side’s clash with Wales. For me they are the team to beat. “It’s a special final”, said the Frenchman.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has chose to help his team with their focus by showing them a scene from the film “300”. “He is a person who interpreted the spirit of Juventus in the best possible manner and he represented the sport in the best and purest way”. Who will start between Bale or Isco, or does Zidane have a surprising ace up his sleeve?

Allegri says that both are ready to step up to the plate and deliver, reiterating his belief that this is Juve’s year. The moustachioed North Walian scored only seven league goals in his single season in Turin and returned to Liverpool in August 1988.

“Dybala has grown in terms of his character and how to prepare for games like this”.

“We’re always favourites, but in reality in a final there are no favourites”.

“The motivation simply comes from the fact that we are playing another Champions League final“.

Before a raucous Juventus Stadium crowd, Allegri’s side brilliantly gained sweet revenge for 2015 by dismantling a completely over-matched Barcelona. “But at the same time, I want to play this game without regrets and without thinking of these issues”.