‘Reckless and foolish’: Asia dogpiles on Trump after Paris accord pullout

China is the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter, followed by the US. Russian officials have said they need more time to assess its potential impact on their economy and have spoken of drafting a strategy for low-carbon development, fuelling fears among green campaigners that Moscow may not ratify the agreement. “We know that the dirty energy future with asthma, emphysema and cancer is scary”.

Pruitt spoke at a White House briefing one day after Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

The French president’s call to #MakeOurPlanetGreatAgain went viral online, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it’s time to look ahead. “And they won’t be”.

That idea was unceremoniously slapped down by furious allies in Europe, who said the deal would stand.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin spared Trump more withering criticism and urged the world to work with the NY tycoon on climate.

“The agreement can not be renegotiated”, France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a pact among almost 200 nations to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to fight climate change.

Trump faced domestic shock and anger, including from Obama, who said the United States was “joining a handful of nations that reject the future”.

It is a dramatic development that has helped halt the rise of global Carbon dioxide emissions for the first time since a global climate change treaty was first signed nearly three decades ago, the environmental advocacy group said.

Experts from the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research’s “Initiative on Climate Energy and Environment” called Trump’s remarks on the climate pack “baffling” and said he displayed “a disturbing lack of knowledge” on how the climate pact works.

I was amused, for example, that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo chose to highlight his support for the Paris Agreement by lighting up the new Kosciuszko Bridge in green.

And, as a way of showing their support of the Paris agreement, many cities around the world made major landmarks glow green last night – including The World Trade Centre, the Kosciuszko Bridge and City Hall in Donald Trump’s home town of NY. Pruitt again answered by insisting their discussions about the Paris accord were centered exclusively on whether the accord was good for the U.S.

Trump framed his decision as reasserting American sovereignty, saying, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

Ever the showman, the 70-year-old Trump gave his decision a reality TV-style tease, refusing to indicate his preference either way until his announcement. Later he said the European Union and China agree Trump’s decision was a “big mistake”.

A dozen large companies including oil major BP, agrochemical giant DuPont and tech heavyweights Google, Intel and Microsoft had urged Trump to stick to the pact.

Council President Donald Tusk tweeted, “Please don’t change the (political) climate for the worse”.

The Paris accord aims to prevent average temperature around the world from heating up by more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) before the end of the century, compared to before the start of the industrial age.

“The clean-growth economy is where the world is going and Canada is going to be part of it”, McKenna said on Parliament Hill following Thursday’s White House news conference.

The vast majority of scientists believe that global warming – bringing with it sharp changes in climate patterns – is mainly the result of human activities from agriculture to industry.