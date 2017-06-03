Refunds Now Available from Amazon for Unauthorized In-App Purchases

The refunds come after the FTC sued Amazon in 2014, claiming the online retailer billed parents and other account holders for unauthorized app purchases made by children.

If you believe your child made an in-app purchase without your permission between November 2011 and May 2016, you may be eligible for a refund. Firstly, it should be noted that Amazon is sending out emails to eligible consumers only.

Eligible customers should automatically receive an email from Amazon, or you can check here.

Then again, there is a set deadline for submissions of the refund request. The FTC says any questions about individual refunds should be directed to Amazon at 866-216-1072. That case also referenced the password issue and a 30-minute window in which minors could make unlimited charges without authorization.

News of Amazon’s pending refunds doesn’t seem to be slowing the e-commerce giant.

A judge ruled two years later that Amazon is liable for the purchases.

The next chapter in the story is to make sure that people who were harmed by Amazon’s illegal practices get their money back.

Amazon’s security standards regarding in-app purchases wasn’t particularly great only a few years ago.

Amazon keeps 30 percent of all in-app charges, and unlike sales of physical goods on Amazon, in-app purchases are nonrefundable. Both companies agreed to settle complaints over unauthorized in-app purchases and refund consumers.

In 2014, Apple and Google refunded customers whose children made purchases in their mobile app stores. A total of $70 million may be refunded to verified claimants.

