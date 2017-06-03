Relation between President Trump, Chancellor Merkel ‘fairly unbelievable’: White House

Speaking after a meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she went out of her way to laud the South Asian country as a “reliable partner” on major projects and noted that India was working hard to implement the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Mr Spicer did not give a timeline for Mr Trump’s decision on the Paris Agreement or any trade-related legislative changes that may be introduced with relation to the European Union and Germany.

Modi’s public support comes at a crucial time for Merkel, who has been fighting secessionist tendencies within the bloc since Britain chose to leave the 28-member grouping through a referendum in June a year ago.

He also said that Ms Merkel’s comment was not necessarily negative. Trump just seems like he needs something to do.

“EU unity, proactiveness and strong relations with other countries is extremely important for global development”.

Remember, Germany has federal elections scheduled for September, and Merkel, while slightly ahead in most polls, has no sure lock on keeping her party, the Christian Democrats, in the majority.

Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, on Friday morning confirmed to a pool reporter that Trump was critical of Germany.

“Even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”, Mr Obama said in a statement.

He explained the huge synergy that exists between German capabilities and Indian requirements.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday pledged “more decisive action than ever” to protect the climate after the USA pullout from the landmark Paris accord.

Relations between the United States and Germany veered further toward crisis today as President Donald Trump complained about the USA trade deficit with Germany and said it must pay more for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance.

When Trump returned at the weekend from Europe and the first foreign trip of his presidency, his aides hailed the tour as a success and a sign of renewed and bolder USA leadership on the world stage.

But she lost the election earlier this month.

Trump’s shaky grasp of trade policy – or manufacturing in the US generally – notwithstanding, he has already done grave injury to an alliance of democratic nations at a time when the common threat is more obvious than ever: a territorially ambitious Vladimir Putin.

But Merkel’s awful decision to open the gates of Europe to tens of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Africa turned her own people against her.

“The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days“, she repeated today.

But after Merkel and other senior German officials, who are campaigning ahead of September national elections in their own country, spent the weekend attacking Trump, the U.S. leader returned to the theme.

“Well, respectfully, that’s not what she said”, said Spicer, before reading Merkel’s comments. “It’s very easy for us”. “This will change (sic)”, he tweeted. “But the importance we put on these ties can not mean that we abandon fundamental principles such as our commitment to fight climate change and in favor of open societies and free trade”, he said.

However, while the Christian Democrats were beneficiaries of a short-lived “Trump bump” after the 2016 US presidential election, Merkel also may have found ways to use Germans’ animosity toward Trump to her advantage.