Rihanna heckles Durant in Game 1, steals show

LeBron James had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for Cleveland. But it’s also gotten him in trouble, and he was suspended for Game 5 last season after receiving a flagrant 1 foul in the previous game.Some of the trends suggest that the Cavs will cover in tonight’s game. “112-111, they go back to Cleveland, 1-1”. “In addition, it drew 1,546,600 unique viewers, up 54 percent from a year ago and there were a total of 79,860,000 minutes streamed, up 43 percent”.

The Cavaliers should’ve been able to make the possession more hard for the Warriors.

Durant scored 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off eight assists while Stephen Curry added 28 points, sinking six-of-11 three-pointers as Golden State dominated Cleveland in nearly every area of the game.

When Durant was asked if he looked back at Rihanna on goal after the shot, his teammate, Stephen Curry, shook his head and answered for him: “Don’t get in that trap”. LeBron had a nice game despite the turnovers but he needs more help, especially from Love who shot just four of 13 from the field and Tristan Thompson who finished scoreless while grabbing just four rebounds. Based on Game 1, Green is clearly wrong.

“You’re adding guys in the prime of their careers to a team that won a championship”, Jefferson said of Williams, 32, and Korver, 36.

Along with their shooting from deep, Cleveland didn’t allow Klay Thompson (3-of-16 shooting) and Draymond Green (3-of-12 shooting) to develop any type of offensive rhythm.

With that said, they still have a real chance to fix what they did wrong and get better performances from their supporting cast and make this a series. If the Warriors can dominate the Cavs from start to finish without Thompson playing up to his usual standards, then maybe the Warriors could let him walk in a few seasons instead of giving him a max contract because they do not need him in order to win a title.

Besides Richard Jefferson, Iman Shumpert and Dahntay Jones, the Cavaliers’ bench scored zero points. He was badly outplayed by Ian Clark and Shaun Livingston. In shooting 34.9 percent as a team with 20 turnovers, there clearly wasn’t in Game 1. During the fourth quarter, Steph Curry passed the ball to Durant, who hit a glorious three-pointer while positioned just in front of the singer. The Cavaliers’ bench continued to give up fast break after fast break and Iguodala along with McGee threw down various dunks as a result.

The Cavaliers can level the series by winning Game 2 tomorrow before the series shifts to Cleveland.