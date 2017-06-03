Rihanna star of National Basketball Association finals opener

“I’m cool”, Durant said.

LeBron James was asked what stood out to him most about the Warriors after the Cavs’ lopsided loss in Game 1 of the Finals. Meaning the Warriors scored half their points near the basket, where, in theory, it’s easier to score.

The Golden State Warriors have been without their man at the helm in Steve Kerr for over a month as he deals with recurring pain in his back due to complications from back surgery nearly two years ago. His message as the NBA Finals began: be yourselves. They were going on a run and he picks up a foul and gets to the line. Set aside the hyped-up Cavs-Dubs rivalry, constant talk of the trilogy, Part III.

Oh and while they’re at it, maybe figure out what to do about Kevin Durant. It just didn’t feel right.

Durant’s defensive work helped frustrate Cleveland star LeBron James, who finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds and eight assists in the first game of his seventh consecutive finals.

“I don’t even remember that”, Durant said while looking at Curry, who was laughing and telling him to not “fall into that trap”.

Some of it was just effort.

The good news for the Cavs as their title defense reached the last stage is that they lost Game 1 a year ago, also in Oakland, also while struggling to score, and three of the first four and still climbed all the way back. You looked toward the crowd, toward Rihanna, was that on objective? “The Warriors just attacked them”. During an era in which a player’s quality is often judged on scoring totals, Iguodala has kept the focus on making winning plays.

“They’re the best I ever seen“, Lue said, flatly, during his postgame rema.

Golden State flipped almost every advantage their way in Game 1, but if the Warriors win the second-chance battle, it’s going to be a very quick series.

They sure look unstoppable lately. The lasting image was James’ chase-down block on Iguodala late in Cleveland’s Game 7 win. “And when you do that, when they do that, you got to drive the basketball”.

“You leave wanting more”, he said.

“We have a couple days here where we can get our legs underneath us”. We made a lot of mistakes.

We haven’t seen anything from Rihanna chiming in on the so-called stare down.

Golden State realizes it might not get quite the open lanes and looks that Durant had Thursday as the Cavs try to adjust in the paint, yet the pass-happy Warriors are more than capable of opening up the game in other ways as efficiently as they move the ball. “But we can play better”.

“With Tristan, he’s a monster on the boards”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. What do you do?