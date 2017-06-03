Rihanna star of NBA finals opener

Who could blame them if they were? Stephen Curry backed Durant up with 28 points of his own, including six three-pointers.

The sleeve didn’t feel right, but Curry joked of his arm wear, “As a little kid I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson and that was the only way I could really come close“.

The lasting image of Thursday night was Durant dunking over scurrying Cavaliers.

“There are no shortcuts to win a championship”. They have to be the bruisers, a modern-day Bad Boys, ruling the paint with elbows and hip checks, not scampering from a flying Durant.

“You’re not going to see insane celebrations, you’re not going to see us getting ahead of ourselves”.

Some of the Cavs’ tentativeness might be a spoiled game plan. He said Cleveland had another intent defensively but did not elaborate on what that might have been.

Golden State took 61 shots in the first half compared to 43 by the Cavaliers. He has shown it in one year in Golden State. Not against this version of the Warriors, especially when Durant hits that extra gear. Since he can play aggressively inside as well as out, defenders can’t simply push out to the three-point line. “So I’m glad that we got Game 1 out of the way”.

James wouldn’t get back to the Finals until the season of “The Decision”, when he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh at the Miami Heat.

Playing at home in Oakland’s Oracle Arena, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Bay Area team made it very clear after a slow burn start that they were putting LeBron James and current champs the Cavs on notice.

Golden State’s four turnovers tied an NBA Finals low. Too many weapons for the Warriors. The team-wide commitment at that end isn’t going anywhere.

Still, it would be nice if the shots fall and Thompson has proven to be a player who can carry an offense himself for a quarter. He answered that question – at least for one game.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight but in the Finals you get a ‘W, ‘ we’ll take it”, Durant said.

“When (Curry) takes it personal like that and he accepts the challenge we are a damn good defensive team”, Green said late Thursday night. “We’ve still got a long way to go to win this series”.

A notable shift in Cleveland’s defensive philosophy from previous year was that the Cavaliers ran out to contest jump shots by Durant, rather than concede them as they did for his predecessor, Harrison Barnes. The Cavs’ only chance is to somehow be rougher and tougher.

Maybe it’s unsafe to leave Curry and Thompson alone (Curry was 6-of-11 on three-pointers in Game 1 and had 28 points), but that might be Cleveland’s only hope. The series will be a short one if that doesn’t change.