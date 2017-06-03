Rihanna Steals the Show at Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Cavs will have to figure how to reduce their errors to turn their fortunes around.

Kevin Durant put on a show in Golden State’s 113-91 Game 1 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, but his most memorable moment may not have been one of his six first-half dunks or any of his game-high 14 buckets.

“A lot of us have been through both sides of a championship run and a Finals“, Curry said.

“It’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”.

Thanks in part to Durant’s skills, the Warriors did not lose a game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, becoming the first team in league history to accomplish the feat.

“Don’t get into that trap”, said fellow Warriors star Steph Curry, who was sitting next to Durant during the press conference.

Rihanna is a huge LeBron James fan and was very much into the game.

“We’re playing a great team, we’re playing the champs”.

It was hard to keep your eyes on the ball during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Let the Warriors offense flow without calling too many plays, just the way Kerr likes it. “I think when you’re the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means you’re a heck of a team, and they sure are”.

“I’m only as good as my teammates”, said Durant. “But we can play better”. He scored 38 points, 23 in the first half, and a number of those points came on wide-open, unguarded slam dunks.

On top of that lethal two-pronged attack of Durant and Curry, the Warriors were ultra protective of the rock throughout the evening. We will play better. They can shoot the ball from the perimeter; they can get into the paint. Some of our lack of communication led to mistakes and led to buckets. Except for a trip to Saint-Tropez, France, with his wife, Ayesha, to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, his offseason was spent regaining his health, tinkering with his rigorous workout routine and adding a little more upper-body definition.

Since there was no drama on the court Thursday, we were forced to look towards the stands.

Cavaliers reserve Richard Jefferson compares it to a boxing bout, with the Cavs rising from a knockdown. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Going to be punch, counterpunch”. They would be a load to deal with if playing with chumps.

“So for us, it’s just about how we’re going to answer the call”.

Golden State knows never to get complacent. It’s about how you answer that.