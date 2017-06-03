Rihanna steals the spotlight from Cavs, Warriors during NBA Finals

They looked utterly outmatched in the series opener, and a clean sweep of the entire playoffs seems to be a real possibility for the Golden State Warriors. Golden State is rightfully the heavy favorite, but dismissing Cleveland’s chances after just one loss would be a mistake. Check out the latest National Basketball Association news and rumors from the Finals below.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t close after the Warriors opened the second half with a 13-0 run to push their lead to 21 points on their way to a 113-91 victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors did what they were supposed to do in Game 1, taking care of business on their home court against the underdog.

“It was one of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life”, Green explained.

If Kerr feels well for both days until Sunday, then perhaps he’ll make his return for Game 2 in Oakland.

Even with the lower numbers compared to the previous two Cavs-Warriors finals, ESPN/ABC execs still have to be confident that the Finals will bring high ratings.

“I think that’s how Cleveland is going to approach it, make it a physical game”, Michael Cooper, now the coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream who went through some epic Lakers-Celtics battles as a player in the 1980s, said before the series began.

“I don’t even remember that”, Durant said, when asked about it in his post-game press conference, looking at Stephen Curry alongside him.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in a statistically fine evening of play that you know James won’t be celebrating.

Kerr has spoken to the team in the locker room at times before games and at half-time while absent from the bench decisions during games.

Below are some of the predictions and reactions from some of the Silver and Black’s players about Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Durant may have been starring down at the person sitting next to Rihanna after that three-pointer, as well. James has been on the losing end of Game 1 of the Finals seven times in eight tries. It’s been enough of a sample size to wonder if he will regain his shooting touch before the finals conclude. “If not, we’ll play for him and still perform”.

When the Cavs tried to adjust in the third, the ball just found its way back outside to Curry and Durant and both torched them from behind the three-point line with a combined five in the frame.

There were plenty of reasons why the Warriors blew out the Cavs in Game 1.

Something you figure will change: LeBron James’ defense. But the turnover differential stood out more than anything, and it’s not something that will continue for the rest of the series. In the first half alone they turned the ball over just once while their superior defence forced 12 first-half turnovers on the Cavaliers. That allowed Golden State to take 20 more shots than Cleveland, and the Cavs have no chance when surrendering that many more opportunities. “He’s been destroying nearly everyone he’s come across in the playoffs on the offensive glass”.

But the entertainment value remained high, in part, because television cameras focused on several courtside exchanges between singer Rihanna, a Cavaliers fan, and Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 38 points.