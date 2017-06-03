Rihanna Was the Real MVP of the NBA Finals’ Game 1

So far, not so great.

While Kevin Durant and Steph Curry did play fantastic (scoring a combined 66 points), the Cavaliers buried themselves.

But these are not those Warriors. Thursday’s 113-90 beatdown of the Cavs in the series opener was so convincing, so anticlimactic, it hints at a repeat performance before the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

Amusing thing is for Cleveland, the Cavs had a way to do just that three months ago in former Golden State center Andrew Bogut. Mike Brown who is replacing Steve Kerr was defending Klay Thompson, who is under tremendous pressure from the fans to improve his game. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his six career Finals games, losing in his only other appearance to LeBron and Miami in 2012.

Durant had six dunks, all in the first half. The only thing missing was the cape.

When the Warriors are firing on all cylinders like they were Thursday night, it’s hard to imagine any team overcoming such a talented force, even a team with King James on the roster.

Still, it would be nice if the shots fall and Thompson has proven to be a player who can carry an offense himself for a quarter.

“KD”, James said when asked what stood out about the Warriors in their runaway victory.

Afterward, Curry adhered to his script. The plan was to stay lean but get stronger, and ultimately, better able to withstand the punishing nature of an National Basketball Association season. What is a bit more surprising is how sloppily the Warriors played on their way to a blowout win. The visions were dazzling, daring.

Behind solid play and smart tactics of center Zaza Pachulia, along with help from Draymond Green and Durant, the Warriors excelled. When the Cavs left him unguarded on the perimeter, Durant hit 3-pointers. Most notably, a different Stephen Curry.

The Cavs would go on to lose the game, but in Rihanna’s eyes LBJ still came out on top.

Head coach Tyronn Lue agreed with James, calling the Warriors “the best I’ve ever seen”.

That is even more true for postseason veterans like Love, who won last year’s championship in late June only to return for the season opener in October.

Ri Ri also had time to throw shade at Warriors small forward Kevin Durant by booing during his shot attempts. He was down 1-0 in all three of the series where he went on to win a ring.

Durant was utterly dominant 11 months after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join the Warriors, while Curry found a groove once he removed the black sleeve from his shooting arm protecting his tender right elbow.