Robson: Sanchez is the right type for Manchester United

“He can score goals and create goals”, Robson told the Mirror.

“When you put that package together, he is the type we would like here“.

‘Whether we can achieve that or (Jose) Mourinho thinks the same – people have different opinions on individual players about whether they’re the sort you’d like’.

United’s manager is believed to be looking for an out-and-out striker, which may mean the more creative and versatile Sanchez does not quite fit the bill.

Sanchez, 28, is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and it is understood that the Colombian, who scored 30 times for Arsenal last season, wants to leave in this summer’s transfer window.

Speaking on behalf of United’s global betting partner Marathonbet, Robson said that he thinks that “Paul Pogba could be a captain for Manchester United” if Rooney leaves the club as he is a player that “leads by example” on the pitch.

Robson, however, is not one of them and he believes Pogba will eventually take over the Red Devils armband. It would not be surprising to rule out another such transfer, especially with Arsenal being out of the Champions League next season.

“It will cost a lot of money to bring two new strikers into the club, to go with [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial”.

Robson’s former team-mate Gary Pallister thinks Pogba will get better as the years progress.

There are also doubts about where United’s record goal scorer and club captain Wayne Rooney will be next season, after a campaign that saw him make only 25 starts, scoring just eight goals.

He said: “For Marcus, he’s scored loads of goals at every level he has gone into”. But young lads do that.

“I would like Wayne to stay”.

“I think he’s 100 per cent guaranteed”.

The lack of available options has made those three players the front-runners for the No 9 spot at Old Trafford with Mourinho needing to be persuaded to come around on Lukaku, having previously sold him while at Chelsea. He hasn’t had such a great season but he’s still got unbelievable ability.