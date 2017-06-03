Rohit: Team unity wins you championships

I personally feel it is how you prepare at the start of the tournament, getting your combinations right and going on to the field.

Instagram too was abuzz with IPL pictures and videos as those off the pitch also came forward to congratulate the team on their brilliant win.

“The boys showed a lot of character and belief during hard moments, like today. but we have managed to come out on top”, the West Indian batsman added.

The skipper added: “That is the hallmark of this team, especially this year”.

Three wickets fell in the final over of the IPL final, bowled by Mitchell Johnson.

“I don’t think Mumbai have scored enough runs in the #IPLfinal to win this, but you never know?” Today, was the flawless example.

He (Johnson) was bowling against the wind. “We mixed it up nicely”, Rohit explained.

And the drama of the occasion appeared to overcome Buttler, who lost his towel while celebrating the victory back at home.

Similarly, when Rohit opted to bat first on Sunday night, they were merely sticking to a tried and tested plan. This was just momentary as Rayudu was run out in the 8 over with an incredible direct hit by Smith. “We would have loved to have sat here for the icing on the cake but it does not change the feelings about the work that we put in during the year to get to this point”, he said.

Kieron Pollard … failed to get a big score in the final. Seven from five had suddenly become seven from three. It was thriller last over game in which Johnson defended 11 runs, 4 runs were required of the final ball to which Sunder was trying to steal away 3 run but was run-out.

Supergiant needed 11 runs off the last over but Johnson dismissed Manoj Tiway and top-scorer Steve Smith (51) off successive deliveries after conceding a boundary off the first ball.

Australian spinner Zampa picked up two wickets for RPS. He conceeded just 21 runs in his four overs.

Krunal Pandya managed 47 from 38, the best score of any Indians’ batsmen, and 37 quick runs from the final three overs gave the team a chance to defend.

“130 was under par but they scrapped really well”. He has given them the fire power at the start of the innings mostly this season.

“I think both Pandya brothers have something special in them”, Rohit said. Whatever we have been discussing, they came and executed it.