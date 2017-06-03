Ronaldo looks to break new ground at Champions League final

Benni McCarthy is the only South African to have lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy.

“Obviously what I want the most is to play more freely up front”, Ronaldo said, “and that is the opportunity Zinedine Zidane has been giving me as a No. 9″.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri knows the speed and trickery possessed by Bale could be a unsafe weapon in the closing stages. His side defeated Monaco 4-1 on aggregate to reach their second final in three seasons.

It took extra time three years ago, and penalties last year, but they prevailed, demonstrating top level mental strength.

Spain’s Real Madrid, fresh off of winning La Liga, will meet Serie A champions and Coppa Italia victor Juventus on the pitch of Millennium Stadium. They have most often been decided by little details and with this in mind, one can’t help but wonder to which side the Champions League final will sway.

“Two of them were when I was a young player at Parma, and I know Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger asked about me – and then, when Manchester City was taken over, I know they approached Juventus“. Everyone says we are favourites, but it’s a final, in one game anything can happen.

Having won the 2016 edition, that would make them the first club in history to defend the big-eared trophy.

“We have to have the belief that we can bring that Cup home and we have to be fiendish to strike when Real offer us an opening”, he added.

“We’ve worked all year and I think all the wins this year have been training sessions for us to get to this game, which we must win”.

“If when I was a child they’d have told me I would experience all these things as a player and a Coach, I wouldn’t have believed it”.

Ronaldo, however, is unlikely to find much freedom against Juventus, a team with one of the best defenses in soccer.

Massimiliano Allegri has done a great job at Juventus and has continued the work of Antonio Conte since arriving in Turin in 2014.

At the age of 39 Buffon, a 2006 World Cup victor with Italy for whom he still is the first-choice keeper, will want to end his club’s 21-year wait for the elusive title. He was so revered that back in the World Cup in Argentina, a minute’s silence was held before the games.

The two played together in Madrid from 2007-13 and Higuain said they still maintain contact.

The Spanish club already has six European Cups and five Champions League titles to their name. The English giants won the 2008 Champions League title only to fall in the 2009 final to an all-conquering Barcelona side.

Though Real Madrid and Juventus clans were visible, the overwhelming presence was that of the police – both regular and armed – as the United Kingdom remains on high alert after the terror attack in Manchester.

That has led to influential members of the Bernabeu boardroom arguing that Bale could well be the high-profile player to leave this summer, if they do want to follow their usual policy of signing a “Galactico”.