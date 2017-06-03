Ronaldo or Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico

Here we go! The battle between Juventus and Real Madrid is the best defence against the best attack in Europe.

The Serie A side took to the pitch at the Principality Stadium on Friday afternoon to undergo one final training session before facing Real Madrid tomorrow.

Ronaldo is at the center of some intriguing props on Saturday.

The conditions this time will be a little different. It’s my home. Everyone has always been very affectionate towards me and I have always defended the values of this club. “We believe these Stories complement our innovative live match coverage, and we hope to give new audiences a distinctive and engaging experience”.

In 2004, Cristiano Ronaldo turned up at the National Stadium of Wales, the Millenium Stadium, with Manchester United and left celebrating an FA Cup victory over Millwall. I have seen that many times in my life. One of those matches, however, won’t be a pleasant memory.

Finally, the manager spoke about the different feelings with the final at Berlin: “In 2015 we weren’t so convinced”. They’ll head straight for the Hotel Mercure and then this evening, at 19:45 CEST, Zinedine Zidane and a couple of the squad will speak to the press.

Spanish worldwide Isco shone in Bale’s absence as Real secured their first LaLiga title since 2012, and manager Zidane remained coy on his selection headache at his final pre-match press conference in Cardiff.

“I played at Juventus for five years and I’ve got good memories of that time”. I play freely. I play on the wing, down the middle.

“I think the club is happy with what we’re doing and I’m only interested in that”. Last year, we had a good season in the Champions League, lost to Bayern Munich [in the round of 16] just one minute before the end of the game and we have been growing gradually.

And Zidane is adamant the 32-year-old Portuguese forward’s ferocious will to win is key to Real’s success because he sets such high standards that his team-mates feel obliged to keep up.

However, the Frenchman’s sole focus ahead of Saturday’s final is winning the game.

The club is also craving another European title.

This season has been Ramos’s best-ever offensively, with him scoring 10 goals in all competitions. Everybody wants to play this game and we are privileges ones.

Dybala has thrived since Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri changed the team’s formation to accommodate its attacking talents. Soccer fans will just have to enter in the appropriate login information and they’ll be able to watch the game from start to finish.

“The 4-2-3-1 formation came to me the moment I realized our team wouldn’t progress any further if we kept the old tactics and formation”, Allegri said.

Higuain, the overpowering Argentine striker, had a solid season with 24 goals in the Italian league and five in the Champions League.

However, the Italian champions have already shown their might in dumping out Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona on route to the final.