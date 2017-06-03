Ronaldo? Zidane? Real Madrid boss names the ultimate Galactico

Veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is 39 years old and Saturday’s game will be his last opportunity to win the Champions League trophy before he retires.

“We are confident but at the same time we also feel humble because Real Madrid does have a certain feeling with finals”.

Buffon, 39, has failed to land Europe’s biggest club prize in his storied career, while Alves has the experience of three Champions League triumphs – the last coming for Barcelona against Juve in 2015.

“In that regard of course the team feels good because of the work, our dedication, our sacrifice over the whole season but tomorrow is a tough game”.

“He’s got something inside”.

“He’s got something inside that he’s a born leader”.

“What’s most important for me is he wants to win”.

When Madrid needed someone to step up this season he has been the man and he will be hoping that he can lead his side to yet another Champions League trophy.

If Real win today, Zidane will be the first manager to win back to back European Cups since AC Milan’s Arrigo Sacchi in 1989 and 1990.

Now Zidane is on the brink of an historic achievement he would have found impossible to imagine when he was a youngster kicking a ball around the streets of Marseille.

“I already admired him as a player”, Ronaldo said, “and now I admire him even more as a coach because he’s a very positive person – a hard worker and very respectful towards the players”. All players are very important, but to be calm and score, that is the most hard.

Dealing with the pressure of chasing history is no burden for Zidane and his players.

Real Madrid and Barcelona may be rivals, but most of the two teams’ players enjoy respectful and friendly relationships between each other.

He added: “The only extra motivation that might help is that the president (Andrea Agnelli) said maybe we might find some Ferraris that pop up”. He was a regular visitor to the Welsh national stadium during his Manchester United career while it staged English soccer’s finals, although the only time he played under cover he lost. The important thing is that everyone is ready to play tomorrow. “I know it’s possible”.

The final could prove a glorious homecoming for Madrid’s Cardiff native Gareth Bale, although the Wales star is expected to start on the bench due to a calf injury.

“It’s going to be very open on both sides”. You always need a bit of luck in finals, but we have the right aggression, with great respect and humility which are qualities that have distinguished Juventus throughout its history, and above all in recent years. They will be spurred on by facing their old club while former Barca full back Dani Alves, will not want for motivation as they seek to end Juve’s 21-year wait for the title.