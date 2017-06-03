Root century sees England start ICC Champions Trophy with easy win

Joe Root scores an unbeaten 133 as England record an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener at The Oval. Tamim surpassed Shahriar Nafees who scored 123 and remained not out in the 2006 edition of the Champions Trophy against Zimbabwe on October 13.

England launch the Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world’s top eight ODI sides, against Bangladesh at the Oval, Roy’s Surrey home ground, on Thursday. Tamim played the much important inning in the opening match and after his dismissal, Musfiqur Rahim took the charge and played a knock of 79 runs off 72 balls with hitting 8 boundaries.

As with his fellow Yorkshire seamer Ryan Sidebottom before him – in England’s 2010 ICC World Twenty20 campaign, their sole tournament victory to date in a global event – this summer’s Champions Trophy may prove the culmination of an admirably resilient career.

But Morgan, who gave Roy a resounding vote of confidence in his pre-match news conference, made it clear he would keep his place for England’s next Group A fixture against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Imrul Kayes edged Ben Stokes past wicketkeeper Jos Buttler in the 14th over, through a vacant slip cordon despite him being new to the crease, prompting the bowler and captain Eoin Morgan to then add a slip.

But there was no hiding Morgan’s concern regarding Woakes, with the skipper telling reporters: “It is a worry when he goes off the field and can’t come back on and bowl”.

It took the part-time leg-spin of Sabbir Rahman (13) to eventually break the 159-run stand, Hales caught in the deep as he looked to bring up his hundred with a six, having taken 10 from the two previous deliveries. 10 and 11 – for his highest ODI score, off 129 balls. “Yeah, he would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play”. Where he might have played straight, Roy tried to scoop Mashrafe Mortaza behind square but was caught at short fine-leg.

And then, most tremendously of all, there are the crowds – or, at least, that’s how we must hope it will be after an opening-day deluge of fervent Bangladeshi support.

He and Hales milked the Bangladesh bowlers for all they were worth, barely breaking sweat in the process, a barrage of ones and twos punctuated by the odd drive, cut or pull to the fence. Their departures stalled Bangladesh just when it needed to be surging. As yet, it is hard to say if he will be fit for England’s next match against New Zealand at Cardiff on June 6.

Bangladesh has the Australians on Monday.