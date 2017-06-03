Root helps England beat Bangladesh

Besides Root (133 not out off 129), contributions from opener Alex Hales (95 off 86) and captain Eoin Morgan (75 not out off 61) helped England chase down the 306-run target in 47.2 overs.

England was on the receiving end of the previous highest chase in trophy history, a loss in 2013 to Sri Lanka, which made 297-3.

“Side strains are a big confidence thing”. It was their 166 runs stand for the third wicket that put Bangladesh on a solid platform.

Their twin exits in the 45th over stalled Bangladesh, which embarrassed England at the last two Cricket World Cups.

England’s team leaders don’t feel this is the time to start tinkering with the batting lineup, and would hope Roy – with his strike rate of 101.68, a top score of 162 and his thrilling see-it-and-hit-it approach – can get out of his rut and somehow rediscover some form.

Hales led their partnership, scoring freely in front of the wicket.

Hales and Root combined for 159, and if Bangladesh thought it had finally made the breakthrough it was brought back to earth by Morgan, who settled in very quickly. Woakes, Root and Stokes are probably England’s three best players in this format; with Woakes already ruled out, they need the other two to stay fit more than ever. Root’s unbeaten effort was also his highest ODI score.

No one associated with Bangladesh cricket is likely to forget in any hurry their loss to India in the World T20 previous year. Liam Plunkett the best of Englands Bowlers claiming 4/57 off his 10 overs.

Victory came at a price, though, for the bookies’ title favorite.

The Warwickshire man bowled just two overs in the eight-wicket tournament-opening win at the Oval yesterday before leaving the field in pain. “If we rushed him, he might have played the last game of the one-day series (against South Africa, which England won 2-1 despite Monday’s defeat), but we didn’t want to rush him”, added Morgan.

“It was quite smart, bowling a slow ball, and fearless. a big gamble”.

“It’s a tough one to take, right at the start of a tournament which we have been building up to as a team for a while”.

Woakes was part of a four-pronged pace attack after Adil Rashid was left out to deny Bangladesh much spin.

Meanwhile, Tamim and Mushfiqur also echoed similar views as Mortaza that Bangladesh should have scored 20 more runs.

The stylish Tamim hit 12 boundaries and three sixes in his innings while Rahim struck eight boundaries in his 72-ball knock. Their departures stalled Bangladesh just when it needed to be surging.

Fast bowler Plunkett took four wickets for 59 runs from his maximum 10 overs.

Morgan, however, said Roy will keep his place in the team for England’s next match against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.