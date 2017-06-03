Russell Westbrook was not interested in watching the NBA Finals

Unfortunately for RiRi, the Cavaliers fell to the Warriors 91 to 113. He appears perfectly content serving as a secondary option on one of the best National Basketball Association teams ever and winning titles. He’s going to be doing nothing offensively but Thompson has to stay tethered in case he needs to switch onto Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson.

The Warriors are among the most risky teams in transition following a turnover and they made the Cavaliers pay throughout the game on multiple occasions.

When asked what was different about the Warriors compared to their two previous Finals, James was succinct. Meaning the Warriors scored half their points near the basket, where, in theory, it’s easier to score.

“I’m cool”, Durant said. “Because they’re capable of doing some extraordinary things”. Thursday’s contest was over before the start of the fourth quarter, and the Cavs have no chance against the Warriors if James isn’t clearly the game’s best player. “Uncharacteristic with the number of guys that turned the ball over, but we have to credit those guys for creating some of the turnovers”.

“W$3 e could be a lot better than we were tonight”.

This is particularly relevant to free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who have been pivotal to the Warriors’ success as they have advanced to three straight NBA Finals. While they were all taken aback by Golden State’s speed, especially in the open court, they believe it’s something that needs to be experienced firsthand to fully comprehend. But James dragged the Cavaliers back from the brink to win the seven-game series, averaging 29.7 ppg as he was named Finals MVP again.

That was not just the usual Finals adrenaline at the start.

“I mean, no other team has done this, right?” (Cleveland posted 40.9 percent and two turnovers the same opening 12 minutes in its first game since May 25.) After all the grumbling over lopsided series followed by lopsided series the three previous rounds, this was the payback. Last season was just that- past year. Sure, the Warriors won a record 73 games a year ago but in the end they failed to hold a 3-1 Finals lead as Cleveland rallied back in the series to win Game 7 and steal a title in Oakland. They can win the series without his typical (regular-season typical) offense, as Thursday showed.

While the specifications haven’t been released yet, the shoes do look a lot lighter than their predecessors, seemingly made of a thinner, more flexible material than the composite materials of prior iterations.

Jeff Van Gundy might’ve gotten distracted by Rihanna, but she clearly didn’t bother Durant, who exploded for 38 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

“We’ve got to make it much tougher on him”, Lue said of Durant. “We tried to do that early on, and KD didn’t settle”.