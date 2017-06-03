Russian Federation says still likely to back Paris climate deal despite United States withdrawal

St. Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged the world to work with Donald Trump on climate, insisting he did not “judge” the USA leader for quitting the landmark Paris accord.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia’s view that Assad’s forces weren’t responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations.

Earlier, on Friday Russia had said that despite U.S. withdrawal it was still likely to back the agreement to fight climate change.

The Russian Federation is one of the world’s largest emitter of global greenhouse gases it has a large mitigation potential and could play a major role in the Paris accord.

He said the deal required countries to modernise their industry, something likely to cost big business billions of dollars and incur job losses, an eventuality he said had to be properly planned for.

Putin, in remarks that projected ridicule, sarcasm and exasperation, denied that Russian officials had discussed sanctions in meetings with Trump’s aides, and said that no agreements on the possibility of lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia have been reached with the United States.

Commenting on Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Putin refrained from criticizing the move and called for a constructive dialogue on efforts needed to curb global warming.

“We made the decision to join, and I don’t think we will (change) it”, the RIA news agency cited Dvorkovich as telling reporters.

Separately, Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov told reporters at the same event that the US withdrawal punched a gaping hole in the pact, rendering it unworkable.

“You shouldn’t make a noise about this, but should create the conditions for joint work”, Putin said at an economic forum, adding that Trump had said he wanted to renegotiate a new deal.

Putin said the list of allegations against Moscow “reminds me of anti-Semitism”.