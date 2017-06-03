Sam Warburton to lead Lions in tour opener

Contrary to the view of many New Zealanders that the Lions are here simply to make up the numbers, Gatland is in upbeat mood on the eve of his squad’s opening fixture against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei despite the withdrawal of replacement Jared Payne on Thursday night owing to a calf injury.

The Welsh backrower, the tour captain, is one of the six members of the 2013 Lions squad which beat Australia to be named by coach Warren Gatland in the starting lineup for the first of 10 matches in New Zealand.

Portlaoise rugby man Niall Rigney is on the verge of winning a trip of the lifetime to see the British and Irish Lions take on the All Blacks in New Zealand.

He did not feel able to start the likes of Conor Murray because they had played in the Pro 12 final at the weekend and missed the Lions training camp.

“He speaks about being nervous but he never came across like that to me”. As Hansen put it recently: “We assume Warren’s not going to have an epiphany and change the way he plays”. The schedule is absurd, with the first game kicking off three days after the squad landed in Auckland.

“I’ve built a good relationship with big VC (Cotter) over time with Scotland and I’ve certainly got a lot of respect for him, but whenever I’m given an opportunity it’s up to me to show what I’m all about and bring my strengths to the table”, said Laidlaw.

“We are all hugely excited about the first game on tour”, Gatland said.

Gatland now hopes the Lions can catch the New Zealand public cold across a series the home faithful fully expect to claim easily.

The Lions have only won one of their 11 previous tours to New Zealand, claiming the 1971 test series 2-1.

But thereafter it will only get tougher for them and it is generally agreed that their itinerary is suicidal, having agreed to play all five Super Rugby franchises and also the Maori outside of the three Tests.

“I think everyone wants to be involved in the test matches so it’s a chance for this 23 to go out there and do that and get the tour off to a good start”.

There are a number of caveats to the 33 above, most notably skipper Kieran Read who recently broke his thumb and may not play again until the first Test. Dane Coles hasn’t played since 18 March, is now showing concussion-like symptoms, and no time frame has been given for his return.

“But it’s not supposed to be easy when you come down here, and it’s not going to be, so it’s a case of getting down to it”.

If Gatland gives every player a chance to showcase their talent ahead of the first test he may need a rotational selection policy which would work against the creation of firm combinations.

In centres, Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso have the top two try scores in Super Rugby and this is indication enough of the type of game they play.