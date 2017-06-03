President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

In addition to picking needless public fights with Mexico, Canada, Germany, NATO countries and even Australia while cozying up to the dictators of Russia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, Trump has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and now from the Paris agreement to reduce man-made carbon emissions that are poisoning the planet.

According to the German weekly Der Spiegel, Trump told European officials in Brussels last week that “the Germans are bad, very bad“.

Trump rattled some in Europe with his statements on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation last week.

Questioned about her comments Tuesday, Merkel reiterated her stance: “the discussions with the U.S. are just as important as with other partners – the transatlantic relations is of incredible importance, but what I said at this current point in time is that there are more reasons than there even were before to take our fate into our hands in Europe”.

“Transatlantic ties are of paramount importance to us. but the current situation gives more reasons for.us to take our destiny in our own hands”, she said Tuesday. “The times in which we can rely on others completely, they are a bit over”, she said.

Merkel’s response was hailed as a courageous attack on Trump. If the current USA administration has decided that it no longer needs to rely on allies as much as in the past, those allies are deciding that they can not rely on the us anymore and are starting to forge their own arrangements, which will diminish the us ability to influence their actions and decisions. In the case of Germany, it’s mostly due to the weak euro. Europe faces several internal disagreements.

Not only does the spat continue but Merkel has seized upon it as an opportunity – in the wake of the election of Emmanuel Macron as a pro-Europe French president – to rally Europe around her leadership. Germanys Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel followed her and blasted the United States, saying the Trump administrations “short-sighted policies. stand against the interest of the European Union“.

And he warned against “accelerating climate change by weakening environmental protection”. And while German politicians sided with Merkel, Sigmar Gabriel signalled that it was time for cooler heads to prevail.

Leading Social Democrats said Monday that Merkel should have openly opposed Trump from the start rather than trying to work with him at first. “He is not going to kick North Atlantic Treaty Organisation into touch provided people pay their way”, Farage claimed.