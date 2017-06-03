Sea lion pulls young girl off dock into harbor

A bystander, who was recording the animal as it interacted with people on the dock, captured the incident on cell phone video and posted it on YouTube.

California sea lions often visit the area on their migratory cycle, hoping for handouts from fisherman, he said. She took a seat on the edge of the dock, and then the sea lion jumped out of the water, bit her dress, and yanked her into the water.

As screams erupt from the crowd, a man immediately leaps into the water, grabs the child and hauls her to safety. She doesn’t appear injured and walks away with adults.

“My first reaction to the video is just how stupid some people can be to not treat wildlife with proper respect”, he told CBC News.

“Now we finally have something out there that’s going to grab people’s attention and show them exactly why they shouldn’t be behaving like this”.

Bob Baziuk, general manager of the Steveston Harbour Authority, told CNN that officials has been trying to convince visitors for years to stop feeding the wild animals.

The little girl leans over the dock’s railing, and the sea lion makes a false charge toward her face.

When I was a kid growing up in Victoria, British Columbia, feeding seals and sea lions down at the wharf was one of my favorite things to do. “But it wasn’t food of course”, Trites continued.

Trites pointed out that that sea lions usually don’t come close to humans unless they’ve been made to “expect food”.

Peter Wallerstein, director of the Marine Animal Rescue project in Los Angeles County, told CBS Los Angeles that sea lions are simply unpredictable.

Experts say this is an alarming reminder of why people should admire wild animals from a safe distance. “Watch the animals, but let wildlife be wildlife”, he added.