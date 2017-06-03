FBI Director James Comey testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on March 20, 2017 about President’s Trump wiretapping claims and Trump’s presidential campaign links to Russian hackers. One memo alleged that Trump had asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was sacked over his contact with Russia’s ambassador.

Amid an uproar over the firing among Democrats in Congress, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named Robert Mueller – Comey’s predecessor as FBI director – as a special counsel to oversee the investigation.

During a meeting today with senior editors of global news agencies in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to questions about what USA intelligence claims was a Kremlin-directed hacking-and-propaganda campaign to influence last year’s election.

Trump reportedly told Russian officials during a visit to the White House on May 10 that firing Comey the previous day relieved “great pressure” the president was feeling from an investigation of possible ties between his election campaign team and Russian officials.

There is clearer legal precedent suggesting that the White House could not use executive privilege to block the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, from talking to Comey or obtaining from the Federal Bureau of Investigation memos Comey wrote about his conversations with Trump.

Russia has repeatedly denied any effort to interfere in the United States election, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday some Russians might have acted on their own without their government’s involvement.

“It’s easier to say we are not guilty, the Russians are guilty…”

James Comey will speak publicly for the first time since being fired when he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “For example, in a May 9 letter telling Comey that he was sacked, Trump wrote: “.

“All questions on these matters will be referred to counsel”, Spicer said on Friday.

The White House dismissed the memo as inaccurate.

Trump critics have questioned whether Comey’s firing was related to the Russian Federation investigation.

A child could have hacked last year’s USA election, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested, comparing accusations that his country did it to anti-Semitism.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates. Schiff said committee rules allow Nunes to delegate that authority to Conaway.

“If they’re patriotically minded, they start making their contribution, ” Putin said in a meeting with worldwide journalists on the sidelines of his annual economic forum in St. Petersburg.

And in January, days before Trump took office, the USA intelligence community concluded that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” aimed at hurting Trump’s rival, Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. “Here is what I worry about: he will just focus on his conversation with the president and not answer any other questions because of the investigation”.