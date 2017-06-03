Sentencing Day for Ex-Penn State Administrators

Spanier was sentenced to two months in county jail, followed by two to 10 months of house arrest with electronic monitoring. Curley was handed a sentence of 7 to 23 months, with three months to be spent in jail. Schultz received six to 23 months and two years probation.

“I deeply regret I didn’t intervene more forcefully”, Spanier told the court Friday.

Spanier was convicted March 24 of the misdemeanor charge in the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

The Penn State Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case destroyed so many young lives.

The three former administrators oversaw a 2001 complaint by then-graduate assistant Mike McQueary, who said that he witnessed Sandusky sexually abuse a boy in the football program’s Lasch Building shower. Prosecutors said that after McQueary recounted what he saw, the three administrators decided not to report it to authorities to protect the university’s reputation.

Sandusky was sentenced to prison after being convicted of molesting boys over a 15 year period.

The university has already paid out almost $250 million in settlements, legal bills, fines, public relations and other costs stemming from the scandal.

Both the judge and prosecutors Friday thrust blame onto Paterno himself.

He was wrong. Four days after Sandusky’s arrest on November 5, 2011, Spanier was sacked, along with legendary coach Joe Paterno. “Why no one made a phone call to police … is beyond me”. “Why he didn’t is beyond me”.

In a particularly combative turn at the stand for a prosecution witness, Curley testified that he didn’t remember numerous pivotal conversations that led up to the 2001 decision, including his conversations with Paterno.

After Spanier was removed from office in November of 2011, Penn State negotiated a five-year separation agreement with him under which he remained on staff as a tenured faculty member earning $600,000 per year.

Spanier plans to appeal, the AP writes.

“What was it about that conversation that made you change your mind?” Schulte said, referring to the ex-athletic director.

In his 2011 grand jury testimony, Paterno said he was told by McQueary the encounter involved “fondling” and was of “a sexual nature”, but wasn’t sure what the act was.

The prosecution’s key evidence included notes and email exchanges in which Curley, Schultz and Spanier debated what to do after McQueary’s report.

“Graham Spanier has fallen from being one of the most highly-regarded leaders in American education to being associated with one of the worst episodes in the history of American education, and he will never get beyond that”, Silver said in a memo to the court.

The judge came down hardest on Curley, however, saying the sports department was his responsibility and questioning Curley’s claims of memory lapses on the stand during Spanier’s trial.