Sigmar Gabriel plays down spat between Merkel and Trump

“The times in which we could rely fully on others – they are somewhat over”, she added during, it should be noted, a campaign rally.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made comments Sunday that Europe “must take its fate into its own hands”, as the USA and the United Kingdom are looking after their own interests.

“If the U.S. administration finds it necessary, we are ready to provide the record of the conversation between Trump and Lavrov to the Senate and Congress”, Putin said.

Trump’s latest Twitter tirade came in response to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel’s declaration on Sunday that Europe can no longer trust a United States under Trump’s leadership. Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

“[Press Secretary Sean] Spicer had a very good statement about the relationship of the two leaders, and he said and this is what we are saying, they have a productive relationship”, Wittig said.

This earned Trump a sharp from the foreign minister of Germany, Sigmar Gabriel, who contrasted Trump’s scornful attitude towards Europe and the Saudi Arabian visit where he was warmly received and where he ended up signing an arms deal worth $110 billion. And her challenger – Martin Schulz, a Social Democrat, now a member of her grand coalition – is clearly gearing up to make American foreign policy and the relationship with America and defense spending and arms exports a key element of his campaign. In linking his grievances over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members’ military spending to his grievances over the US trade deficit with Germany – as he did broadly on the campaign trail and as he did again last week bluntly to Merkel – the president casts USA relationships with other nations as zero-sum games in which there are only winners and losers. “But we need to know that we have to fight for our own future and destiny as Europeans”, Merkel said.

The G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, last week revealed growing strains in the West’s core trans-Atlantic alliance.

This is White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, speaking Tuesday about recent leaks about the investigation into Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner’s attempts to establish a back channel of communication with Russian Federation. “He has a lot of respect for her”. “They continue to grow the bond that they had during their talks in the G7, and he views not just Germany but the rest of Europe as an important American ally”.

She said: “This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”. We are discussing them openly like the question of climate change.

After the G7 summit concluded in Sicily, and with the absence of a Trump statement on the Paris Climate Agreement, Merkel blatantly criticized the new United States president’s policy.