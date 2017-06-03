Sir Roger Moore dies aged 89

According to reports, the star played the classic character the longest out of all of his fellow 007 actors.

Roger Moore, one of the last legends of British cinema, is gone. He also appeared in episodes of Ivanhoe, The Alaskans, Maverick, and The Persuaders! The famous actor was suffering from cancer at the time of his death. First came the ITV adaptation of The Saint, in which he played Simon Templar, the mysterious, Robin Hood-like hero of Leslie Charteris’ books.

Stories would feature exotic locales, attractive women and plenty of action, elements shared with the bigscreen tales about a certain British spy of the era.

He came to the role in 1973 after fan-favourite Sean Connery grew exhausted of playing the part. The show, which featured Moore and Tony Curtis as millionaire playboy crime-fighters, ran only one season; it was successful in Europe but failed in its run on ABC in the U.S.

Another one-time Bond girl, actress Jane Seymour, also shared her heartbreak online, writing on Instagram of Moore, “He was so amusing, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be”.

Jane Seymour paid tribute to the late actor Sir Roger Moore on Instagram mere hours after his death was confirmed by his family.

In an interview with TIME, Moore said he doesn’t believe he’s the best Bond.

Audrey Hepburn work with UNICEF impressed him andhe became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991.

After leaving the franchise, Moore later dedicated his life and fame to his involvement with the United Nations Children’s Fund and his efforts were recognized when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.

The son of a London policeman, Moore once said the upper-crust image he portrayed both on and off the screen was a carefully nurtured cover for his shyness and timidity.

But film critics weren’t exactly smitten with Moore early on.

If Roger Moore has marked generations of viewers through his film and television career, his children focus primarily on his charitable commitments. With the support of Hurst, Moore auditioned for and was admitted to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

The worldwide smash hit film franchise, which saw Moore go to exotic locations to fight crime, womanise and drink martinis helped him win a number of awards and recognition, including a Golden Globe in 1980. But Moore’s studies were interrupted by mandatory military service.