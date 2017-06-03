Sixth-grader wins National Spelling Bee

After three consecutive ties, the National Spelling Bee was determined to have a solo victor, so it added a new tiebreaker procedure for Thursday night’s finals in Oxon Hill, Md.

After her win, Ananya went to congratulate Rohan, who had misspelled the word “marram” (a type of coarse perennial grass) after the two battled through the night.

The eighth-grader from McClure Junior High in Western Springs was eliminated in the championship round when she spelled ehretia incorrectly.

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Ananya likes to volunteer because she likes to help people.

The Spelling Bee is a competition that begins in local schools, boasting more than 11 million spellers. At left is Rohan Sachdev, 14, from Cary, North Carolina.

And, as she still has two more years of eligibility in the spelling contest, we look forward to her defending her national title next year. A group of 15 spellers had been competing on Thursday racing ahead of the 291 contestants who had qualified for the National Spelling Bee.

She then was told during the ESPN live broadcast her favorite team – the Golden State Warriors – defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in the Finals in Oracle Arena, Oakland.

When Bee Week asked: What’s it like to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Vinay responded: “It’s like a dream come true, I’m so happy right now”. Her mother, Anupama Poliyedath, says Ananya is already making plans to work with other children on some kind of spelling project.

“I just focused on my word and tried to spell it right”, Ananya Vinay on CNN’s “New Day“. She likes reading mythology and adventure stories.

Rajeev and Vinay showcased their talents by spelling hard words easily and composure.

Some of the words they spelled: Heiligenschein. “Weekends, she’ll do it, vacations, she’ll be like I studied spelling my entire vacation it was so much fun”, said Soraya Abedi, friend.